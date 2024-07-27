Guardians play the Phillies leading series 1-0

The Cleveland Guardians lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland Guardians (62-41, first in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (64-39, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (3-8, 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Phillies: Tyler Phillips (2-0, 2.81 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -161, Guardians +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians meet the Philadelphia Phillies leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia has a 37-17 record in home games and a 64-39 record overall. The Phillies have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .328.

Cleveland has a 62-41 record overall and a 29-26 record on the road. The Guardians are 41-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 22 doubles and 23 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 12-for-36 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 22 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs while hitting .270 for the Guardians. Jhonkensy Noel is 5-for-25 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.85 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .214 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

