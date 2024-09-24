Guardians play the Reds in first of 2-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 180 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -165, Reds +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Cincinnati Reds to start a two-game series.

Cleveland has a 90-67 record overall and a 48-28 record in home games. The Guardians are 43-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati has a 37-39 record on the road and a 76-81 record overall. The Reds are seventh in the NL with 174 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Tuesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has 22 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 35 doubles, nine triples and 25 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .230 batting average, 1.80 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.