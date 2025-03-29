Guardians play the Royals with 1-0 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-0); Royals: Seth Lugo (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -125, Guardians +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City had an 86-76 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Royals scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2024 season while giving up 4.0.

Cleveland had a 92-69 record overall and a 42-39 record in road games last season. The Guardians slugged .395 with a .307 on-base percentage as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.