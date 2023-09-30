Guardians play the Tigers with 1-0 series lead

The Cleveland Guardians bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland Guardians (76-84, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (76-84, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-0); Tigers: TBD

Detroit has a 76-84 record overall and a 35-44 record at home. The Tigers have a 40-67 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland has a 34-45 record on the road and a 76-84 record overall. The Guardians are 21-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Tigers hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 95 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 12-for-36 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 24 home runs while slugging .473. Andres Gimenez is 16-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tanner Bibee: 60-Day IL (hip), Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

