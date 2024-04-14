Guardians rally for 3 runs in 10th inning to stun Yankees 8-7 in wild series finale with wild finish

“We’re not going to quit,” first-year Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “And that’s one of the things I heard the boys yelling on the way back up to the clubhouse. We don’t quit and that’s what this group’s about.”

The Yankees, who were 10-0 when scoring at least four runs, had taken a 7-6 lead in the 10th on Anthony Rizzo's two-run single off Tyler Beede (1-0).

But the Guardians, who were one out away from winning when the Yankees rallied in the ninth, came up with big at-bats to pull off a stunning win to close a first homestand that began with total solar eclipse.

In the 10th, Josh Naylor's grounder scored brother Bo Naylor, who began the inning at second and moved up on a single. David Fry followed with a double, and Will Brennan then hit a grounder that handcuffed Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, who bobbled the ball and was late throwing home as Josh Naylor scored to make it 7-7.

Giménez then lifted his fly to right, giving the Guardians their second walk-off win this week.

The Yankees dropped to 12-4, still one of the best starts in their storied history. New York had been 6-0 in one-run games.

“A tough one,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We just didn’t make a few plays we needed to make. When you grind through and get a lead there, it’s always tough.”

Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer, Jose Trevino homered and Anthony Volpe delivered a clutch, tying RBI double in the ninth for New York.

“Any way you lose is a tough one," Judge said. “Guys were fighting until the end. They came up with some big at-bats. We came up big at-bats. We just weren’t able to pull this one out in the end.”

Lost in the dizzying 10th was a brilliant double play turned by Fry and Bo Naylor.

Fry, who started behind the plate and later moved to first, fielded a grounder and threw home to cut down a runner before Bo Naylor, who made a sweeping tag, fired back to first for the double play.

“That’s two unbelievably athletic heads-up people making a play,” Vogt said. “The amount of athleticism and baseball IQ in that play probably won’t get talked about enough. That should be number one on ”SportsCenter," MLB, whatever the top plays are.”

José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and Gabriel Arias and Estevan Florial — once the top prospect in New York's organization —- added solo shots for Cleveland.

Florial, who was acquired by the Guardians in an offseason trade, connected on an 0-1 pitch from Luke Weaver in the eighth.

“Special moment for Flo,” Vogt said. “Obviously anytime you hit a pinch-hit homer, it’s one of the best feelings a hitter can have. Big moment, bottom of the eighth, it’s your former team. That was a really cool moment for him.”

The homer triggered derisive chants about the Yankees from Guardians fans, who spent the day going back-and-forth with their New York counterparts, who make their presence known in every ballpark.

The euphoria didn't last long as Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase couldn't put it away, giving up Volpe's hit.

Judge, who came in leading the AL in walks, put the Yankees up 3-0 in the third with his mammoth shot, which was initially estimated at 469 feet and later lowered to 450.

However far it traveled, the ball was crushed.

After Volpe walked and went to third on Juan Soto's single, Judge drove Allen's first pitch over the wall in left field and more than halfway up the bleachers beneath Progressive Field's giant scoreboard.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 3B DJ LeMahieu (broken right foot) could be sent on a minor league rehab assignment after the team gets back to New York this week. Boone said it's “very possible” that LeMahieu will start playing in games. LeMahieu got hurt when he fouled a ball of his foot in a spring training game on March 16.

Guardians: RHP Ben Lively will make his season debut with a start Wednesday in Boston. Lively was one of several Cleveland players to be stricken with a viral illness during spring training in Arizona. He signed as a free agent with the Guardians in December after spending last year in Cincinnati's organization.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Luis Gil (0-0, 3.00 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt (1-2, 5.06). Gil will be on six days' rest.

Guardians: RHP Xzavion Curry will start Monday against Boston. Like Lively, he came down ill in camp and lost 15 pounds. He made nine starts for Cleveland in 2023.

