Guardians recall LHP Tim Herrin, option LHP Joey Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus before hosting Braves

The Cleveland Guardians have recalled left-hander Tim Herrin and optioned lefty Joey Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Joey Cantillo reacts after a bases loaded walk during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Joey Cantillo reacts after a bases loaded walk during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have recalled left-hander Tim Herrin and optioned lefty Joey Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus.

Cleveland made the moves on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Herrin was 4-2 with a 4.06 ERA in 39 games this season with the Guardians, entering their series finale against the Atlanta Braves. Herrin was optioned to Columbus two weeks ago.

The 25-year-old Cantillo is 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA in 29 games. Cantillo has started eight games, including five times over the past month.

Cleveland is among teams in contention for one of the AL's wild-card spots.

