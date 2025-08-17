Guardians recall LHP Tim Herrin, option LHP Joey Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus before hosting Braves

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have recalled left-hander Tim Herrin and optioned lefty Joey Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus.
Cleveland made the moves on Sunday.
The 28-year-old Herrin was 4-2 with a 4.06 ERA in 39 games this season with the Guardians, entering their series finale against the Atlanta Braves. Herrin was optioned to Columbus two weeks ago.
The 25-year-old Cantillo is 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA in 29 games. Cantillo has started eight games, including five times over the past month.
Cleveland is among teams in contention for one of the AL's wild-card spots.
