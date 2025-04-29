Guardians reliever Paul Sewald exits game against Twins due to right shoulder inflammation

Cleveland Guardians reliever Paul Sewald was removed in the fifth inning of Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins due to right shoulder inflammation
news
44 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Paul Sewald was removed in the fifth inning of Monday night's game against the Minnesota Twins due to right shoulder inflammation.

The right-hander retired the two batters he faced, including a strikeout of Ty France, before coming out of the game.

Sewald is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA in 14 appearances this season. The 34-year-old struggled with injuries last season with Arizona.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
2 new Butler County businesses to create dozens of new jobs, get tax...
2
Redevelopment of former woolen mill in Lindenwald could start this fall
3
Hamilton considers selling lots for new home construction pilot program
4
Jackie O’Connell: The trailblazer with a vision for the MetroParks of...
5
She was hired in high school, and 50 years later still works for...