Guardians rookie Árias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs Yankees

Naylor came up hobbling in Game 2 after beating out an infield single in Cleveland's 4-2 win in Game 2. Naylor came back this season after suffering a grotesque break of his right ankle last season.

Naylor will be Cleveland's designated hitter in Game 3. The best-of-five series is tied at 1-all.

“When Naylor kind of jammed his ankle yesterday, we knew he was going probably wake up sore, and he did,” Francona said. "He OK to DH. I think he was a little concerned about going laterally at first, which totally understand.

“We felt like Gabby is probably a better defender."

Francona's other option at first is Owen Miller, but he's 0 for 8 in the postseason and hitless in four at-bats against New York with three strikeouts.

Árias is one of the many rookies spread out across Cleveland's roster, baseball's youngest.

Primarily a middle infielder, Árias made his only appearance at first on Sept. 29 against Tampa Bay. A right-handed hitter, Árias batted .191 with one homer and five RBIs in 16 games.

Árias broke his right hand earlier this season at Triple-A Columbus. He played 10 games at first late in the minor league season for the Clippers.

