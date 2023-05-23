Guardians rookie Brennan hits single that accidentally kills bird on infield during game

Cleveland’s rookie outfielder hit a hard grounder that accidentally killed a bird wandering on the infield grass during the second inning of the Guardians’ 3-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

With none out and a runner at first base, Brennan, a left-handed hitter, went the other way with a 92.6 mph fastball from Chicago’s Jesse Scholtens. The liner connected with a small bird who had wandered into a dangerous place.