Guardians rookie Kwan exits with right hamstring tightness

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) loses control of a ball hit by New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa for an RBI double during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Combined ShapeCaption
news
1 hour ago
Breakout rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Cleveland Guardians’ game with right hamstring tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Breakout rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Cleveland Guardians' game Sunday with right hamstring tightness.

Kwan flied out in the top of the third inning and was replaced by Ernie Clement in left field for the bottom of the inning.

The 24-year-old Kwan crashed into the outfield wall chasing a ball Saturday and was shaken up, but he remained in the game. Manager Terry Francona said before Sunday's game that Kwan was “a little beat up” but well enough to play.

The 5-foot-9 sparkplug is batting .341 with a .456 on-base percentage in the first 14 games of his career.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined ShapeCaption
Credit: Ron Schwane

