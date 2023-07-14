X

Guardians' Shane Bieber to miss next start with forearm irritation

Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will skip his scheduled start on Monday because of a forearm issue

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will skip his scheduled start on Monday because of a forearm issue, manager Terry Francona said Friday before the Guardians faced the Texas Rangers.

“About the last month, his forearm’s been kind of irritable,” Francona said of the 28-year-old two-time All-Star. “We thought he was trending in the right direction. About three starts there, we kept him to about 80 pitches. But the last couple, he wasn’t real comfortable with the way he’s been bouncing back.

“So. we got him an MRI today, and we’re trying to have him see (Rangers orthopedist Keith) Meister at some point tomorrow.”

Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA and had made 19 starts entering Friday, which was tied for the major league lead. He's 0-3 in his last five outings.

Bieber's salary this season is $10.01 million.

