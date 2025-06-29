Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias taken off the field on cart with left ankle sprain

By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias was taken off the field on a cart after sustaining a left ankle sprain in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

X-rays of his injured lower leg were negative and Arias will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Arias went deep into the hole to field a grounder hit by Masyn Winn with one out, but caught his left spike on the grass and awkwardly rolled his ankle. The ball wound up in left field for a single.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder immediately grabbed his lower leg and remained prone on the field for several minutes. He was fitted with an immobilizer before being lifted onto the medical cart that drove him off the field.

Arias is batting .231 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 77 games. This is the 25-year-old Venezuelan's first full season as a starter.

