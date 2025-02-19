Guardians sign left-hander John Means, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery

Means, 31, underwent the elbow procedure last June, the second of two such operations since 2022.

After starting 26 games in 2021 and going 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA, Means has started just 10 games in three seasons since then.

He spent all seven seasons of his major league career with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 23-26 record with a 3.68 ERA.

The Guardians placed David Fry on the 60-day injured list to clear room for Means on the 40-man roster.

