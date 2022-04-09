Guardians sign OF Straw to 5-year contract extension

Straw, who came over in a trade last July from the Houston Astros, has made a quick impact for Cleveland at the top of the order and in center field. His deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028.

The 27-year-old Straw batted .285 with two homers and 13 steals in his two-month stint with Cleveland last season. But he showed more than enough to make the club believe he's worthy of a long-term investment.