Guardians solve Mariners bullpen, rally for 4-3 victory

The one issue for Plesac was all three of those hits left the yard. Eugenio Suárez homered leading off the second inning for his 24th of the season and rookie Julio Rodríguez hit a towering shot in the third for his 21st.

Jake Lamb, who took over at first base after Ty France was ejected, hit his first homer since being traded to his hometown team with a two-out shot in the seventh.

For Rodríguez, it was his first long ball since signing a massive contract that guarantees him $209.3 million and could be worth up to nearly $470 million over the life of the deal.

But that was all Seattle could manage.

James Karinchak pitched the eighth and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 30th save.

Castillo was dominant for six inning and only a high pitch count ended his night early.

Castillo allowed a pair of singles to Kwan, Ramírez’s long ball and a single by Naylor. He finished with 10 strikeouts, recording at least one in every inning and striking out the side in the third. His biggest strikeout was getting Rosario with runners at first and third to end the fifth.

SENT AWAY

France was ejected by plate umpire Lance Barrett in the middle of the fifth inning. France had been called out on strikes to end the fourth on a borderline pitch and had words for Barrett. After the top of the fifth, France apparently had more words for Barrett and was tossed.

It was the second straight day Seattle had an ejection, after Jesse Winker and manager Scott Servais were tossed on Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: INF/OF Sam Haggerty was able to hit in the batting cage before the game and was available off the bench a day after a bunt attempt hit the fingers on his hand.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.37 ERA) doesn’t have a win since May 20 and hasn’t had a decision in any of his past five starts. Civale allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings in his last start against San Diego.

Mariners: LHP Robbie Ray (10-8, 3.75) looks to continue his excellent August performance. Ray has permitted six earned runs and struck out 34 in 26 innings over four starts this month. He has won his past two starts.

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, watches his RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac works against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo pumps his fist after a third strike call against Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario for the third out of the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez celebrates his solo home run in the dugout hit on a pitch from Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hit a solo home run on a pitch from Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)