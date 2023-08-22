Guardians start 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (76-47, first in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (59-66, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (7-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Guardians: Noah Syndergaard (2-6, 6.57 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -211, Guardians +175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 32-31 record in home games and a 59-66 record overall. The Guardians have a 42-17 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 33-26 record in road games and a 76-47 record overall. The Dodgers have a 54-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 29 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs while hitting .279 for the Guardians. Gabriel Arias is 6-for-32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 46 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .337 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 16-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 9-1, .258 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Michael Kelly: 10-Day IL (back), Cam Gallagher: 7-Day IL (concussion), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Jason Heyward: day-to-day (hip), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.