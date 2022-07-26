dayton-daily-news logo
Guardians take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Sox

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians come into the matchup against the Boston Red Sox as losers of three straight games

Cleveland Guardians (48-47, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (49-48, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Bryan Shaw (4-2, 5.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -155, Guardians +135; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians enter the matchup against the Boston Red Sox after losing three in a row.

Boston is 49-48 overall and 24-23 in home games. The Red Sox have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .317.

Cleveland is 23-28 in road games and 48-47 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez has 32 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs while hitting .292 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .205 batting average, 8.17 ERA, outscored by 56 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .286 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Winckowski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

