Guardians take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Twins

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -163, Guardians +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they face the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota went 87-75 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Twins slugged .428 with a .326 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

Cleveland had a 76-86 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Guardians averaged 8.5 hits per game last season and totaled 124 home runs.

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Zack Weiss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.