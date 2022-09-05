Guardians take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Royals

Kansas City has a 32-37 record at home and a 55-79 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Cleveland is 35-34 on the road and 68-64 overall. The Guardians have gone 58-22 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Guardians have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 17 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Royals. Nick Pratto is 11-for-37 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 26 home runs while slugging .535. Josh Naylor is 7-for-37 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-4, .284 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 2-8, .207 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.