Guardians take on the Twins after Rosario's 4-hit game

Cleveland has an 18-15 record in home games and a 38-34 record overall. The Guardians are 26-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Minnesota has a 20-18 record on the road and a 43-35 record overall. The Twins have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .253.

Thursday's game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 16 home runs while slugging .605. Josh Naylor is 6-for-26 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .337 batting average to rank 11th on the Twins, and has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs. Carlos Correa is 12-for-35 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Twins: 5-5, .266 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Trevor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.