Guardians take on the White Sox looking to break road skid

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians will try to break their four-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox

Cleveland Guardians (19-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (16-28, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (1-1, 3.43 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-2, 4.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -140, Guardians +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians travel to the Chicago White Sox looking to end a four-game road skid.

Chicago has a 9-12 record in home games and a 16-28 record overall. The White Sox have a 10-23 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cleveland is 10-11 in road games and 19-23 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 9-for-35 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with six home runs while slugging .391. Amed Rosario is 12-for-40 with two doubles, two triples and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (undisclosed), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (leg), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

