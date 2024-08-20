Guardians take road losing streak into matchup with the Yankees

The Cleveland Guardians will try to stop their three-game road skid in a matchup with the New York Yankees
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland Guardians (72-52, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (73-52, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (12-6, 3.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -167, Guardians +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will look to end a three-game road slide when they face the New York Yankees.

New York is 32-27 in home games and 73-52 overall. The Yankees have a 59-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cleveland has a 72-52 record overall and a 34-32 record in road games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 29 doubles, a triple and 44 home runs while hitting .331 for the Yankees. Juan Soto is 8-for-34 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 32 home runs while slugging .539. Jhonkensy Noel is 6-for-25 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

Guardians: 5-5, .196 batting average, 3.28 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Yankees: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trent Grisham: day-to-day (hand), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

