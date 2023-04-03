Guardians take road win streak into game against the Athletics

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 29-52 record in home games last season. The Athletics averaged 7.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .216.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road last season. The Guardians slugged .382 with a .698 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.