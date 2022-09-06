Guardians top Royals in 10 to snap skid, regain Central lead

Carlos Hernandez (0-5) gave up two runs (one earned) in one inning to take the loss.

Neither Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie nor Kansas City's Brady Singer factored in the decision.

The Guardians scored two runs on four singles in the second. Giménez and Tyler Freeman had one-out singles before Austin Hedges’ sacrifice back to Singer scored Giménez. Myles Straw then singled with two outs to score Freeman.

McKenzie cruised through four innings, but the Royals reached him for a couple of runs in the fifth. Michael Massey worked a walk and scored on Waters’ 400-foot shot to the Royals’ bullpen in right field.

Before the game, Cleveland manager Terry Francona was asked which of the Royals' seven rookie position players he was most impressed with. He said Waters had the best skill set.

Naylor gave the Guardians the lead back with a leadoff home run in the fifth, a 421-foot drive to right-center.

Giménez then scored an unearned run. He doubled and went to third on Singer’s wild pickoff attempt before coming home on a sacrifice fly by Freeman.

Michael A. Taylor’s sacrifice fly in the sixth drew the Royals within a run and ended McKenzie’s night.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale, on the injured list since Aug. 30 with right forearm inflammation, played catch. Francona said he’d see how Civale responds Tuesday, but he thinks Civale may be ready to long-toss soon.

Royals: RHP Zack Greinke, on the injured list with right forearm tightness, might return soon. “He’s good to go,” manager Mike Matheny said.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their three-game series Tuesday night when Guardians RHP Shane Bieber (8-8, 3.06 ERA) faces LHP Kris Bubic (2-10, 5.47).

