Guardians beat wins 6-5 in 11 innings, take AL Central lead

The Cleveland bullpen has a 1.80 ERA since May 23.

Luis Arraez hit a three-run home run in the seventh to give Minnesota a 5-3 lead, but Franmil Reyes, in his first game in nearly a month, lined a two-run homer off Emilio Pagán with two outs in the eighth to tie it.

A right hamstring injury had sidelined Reyes since May 24. He struck out in his other four at bats.

Down 3-2, Arraez, who leads the majors with a .362 batting average, drilled an offering from Eli Morgan to the seats in right-center for his fourth home run. A few “MVP, MVP!” chants were heard as he rounded the bases.

Morgan had not allowed an earned run in 19 1/3 innings since May 8.

Josh Naylor lofted a home run to the first row of seats in right field for a 3-0 lead in the third, a much better Target Field experience than 51 weeks earlier. Naylor’s 2021 season ended June 27 when the right fielder sustained multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments in a gruesome collision with second baseman Ernie Clement on a fly ball in short right field. He was on the COVID-19 list when the teams met in Minneapolis last month.

Steven Kwan had four hits for Cleveland and José Ramírez was 1 for 5 with a bloop double in his return to the lineup after missing two games with a right thumb injury. He leads the American League with 62 RBI.

STARTER STATS

Activated from the 15-day disabled list (strained left glute muscle), Cleveland’s Aaron Civale allowed five hits, two earned runs and stuck out seven in first start since May 20.

Minnesota’s Joe Ryan allowed three earned runs in his first three innings, but bounced back to post three straight scoreless frames. In total, he allowed seven hits and struck out seven, including his final three batters.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: OF Oscar Mercado was designated for assignment to make room for Reyes. … RHP Nick Sandlin was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move to Civale’s return.

Twins: RHP Josh Winder, out since May 18 with a right shoulder impingement, is scheduled to throw 70 pitches Wednesday in a rehab assignment for Triple-A St. Paul. … SS Royce Lewis had surgery Tuesday in Dallas to repair his torn right ACL. “Everything seems to have gone well,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. … Out since June 13 with lower back tightness, 2B Jorge Polanco has yet to start full baseball activity, but Baldelli said it won’t be too long until he does.

UP NEXT

The scheduled starters for Wednesday’s second game of this three-game set are RHP Triston McKenzie (4-5, 2.96) for Cleveland and RHP Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.09) for Minnesota.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor hits a two-run homer against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor hits a two-run homer against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws to the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws to the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrate after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrate after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes, left, is congratulated by Guardians' Andres Gimenez (0) after hitting a two-run homer against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes, left, is congratulated by Guardians' Andres Gimenez (0) after hitting a two-run homer against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins Luis Arraez swings into a three-run homer against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins Luis Arraez swings into a three-run homer against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins left fielder Alex Kirilloff hits a two-run double against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins left fielder Alex Kirilloff hits a two-run double against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King