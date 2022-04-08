Guardians trade OF Zimmer to Blue Jays for RHP Castro

He was one several players who competed for one of the Guardians' open corner outfield positions, but he was beaten out by rookie Steven Kwan. Cleveland decided to move Zimmer for pitching depth.

Zimmer had spent his entire career with Cleveland, which selected him with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

The 26-year-old Castro has been with Toronto and Detroit. He split last season between Triple-A Buffalo and Toronto, going 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and one save in 25 games.

The Venezuelan, who has one minor league option remaining, began his career in the Tigers' system in 2012. He opened the season on Buffalo's Triple-A roster and will be added to Cleveland's active roster Saturday in Kansas City.

___

