Guardians trade with D-backs, Rockies, add to 40-man roster

52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones and added several players to their 40-man roster ahead of baseball’s deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones to Colorado and added several players to their 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of baseball's deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft.

The AL Central champions sent Jones to the Rockies for infielder Juan Brito.

For Carver, the Guardians dealt reliever Carlos Vargas to the Diamondbacks. The 23-year-old Carver pitched at High-A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo last season. He went 2-5 with a 5.06 ERA in 24 appearances.

The Guardians also designated left-handers Anthony Gose and Kirk McCarty for assignment to make roster room.

To protect them from being selected in next month's Rule 5 draft at the winter meetings, the Guardians added infielder Angel Martinez and left-handers Tim Herrin and Joey Cantillo to the 40-man roster.

Martinez is the son of former major league catcher Sandy Martinez.

The switch-hitting Brito spent last season at High-A Fresno, batting .286 with 11 home runs and 72 RBIs in 107 games.

Jones batted .244 in 28 games last season for the Guardians, who had baseball's youngest team. The 24-year-old was one of 17 players to make their big league debuts in 2022 for Cleveland.

