Guardians try to close out 2-game series win against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-1, 3.73 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (6-2, 2.92 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -117, Guardians -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will attempt to sweep a two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Cincinnati is 17-19 in home games and 32-35 overall. The Reds are 17-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland has a 22-14 record in road games and a 43-22 record overall. The Guardians are 15-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 13-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 18 home runs, 24 walks and 62 RBI while hitting .271 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-25 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.