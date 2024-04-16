Guardians try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Red Sox

The Cleveland Guardians visit the Boston Red Sox aiming to prolong a five-game road winning streak
news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (11-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-8, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-0, 5.93 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 1.26 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -114, Guardians -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians visit the Boston Red Sox looking to continue a five-game road winning streak.

Boston has a 9-8 record overall and a 2-5 record at home. Red Sox hitters have a collective .303 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Cleveland is 8-2 in road games and 11-5 overall. The Guardians have a 7-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads Boston with seven home runs while slugging .750. Triston Casas is 10-for-36 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has two doubles and two home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 11-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (head), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Zoo Blooms in Cincinnati features 100,000 tulips and other plants
2
‘The Greatest Piano Men’ to capture rock n’ roll keyboard legends
3
Champaign County recount: Sheriff’s challenger defeats incumbent by 9...
4
New potential Amtrak platform identified for Hamilton
5
Kim Nuxhall to be honored by Anthony Muñoz Foundation
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top