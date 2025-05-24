Guardians try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Tigers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Luis Ortiz (2-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -145, Guardians +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 17-7 record at home and a 33-19 record overall. The Tigers have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Cleveland is 14-14 in road games and 28-22 overall. The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .307.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 13 doubles and 13 home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 13 for 37 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 12 doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs while hitting .322 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 15 for 40 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.92 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.