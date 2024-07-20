Guardians try to keep home win streak alive, host the Padres

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (8-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -111, Guardians -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a three-game home winning streak, host the San Diego Padres.

Cleveland has a 31-11 record at home and a 59-37 record overall. The Guardians are 44-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 50-50 overall and 24-22 in road games. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.20.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 44 extra base hits (20 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs). Josh Naylor is 9-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles and 14 home runs for the Padres. Donovan Solano is 13-for-38 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.