Guardians try to keep home win streak alive, host the White Sox

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-7, 5.13 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -205, White Sox +170; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep their five-game home win streak intact when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland is 52-30 overall and 26-9 in home games. The Guardians have a 33-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has an 8-33 record on the road and a 24-62 record overall. The White Sox have gone 18-29 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 17 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 11-for-30 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul DeJong leads the White Sox with 27 extra base hits (12 doubles and 15 home runs). Luis Robert is 9-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .224 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.