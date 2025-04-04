Guardians try to stop 3-game road slide, play the Angels

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.57 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians hit the road against the Los Angeles Angels looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles went 63-99 overall and 32-49 at home last season. The Angels slugged .369 with a .301 on-base percentage as a team in the 2024 season.

Cleveland had a 92-69 record overall and a 42-39 record on the road last season. The Guardians slugged .395 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Angels: Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed ), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

