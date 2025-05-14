Guardians try to sweep 3-game series against the Brewers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Logan Henderson (0-0); Guardians: Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -145, Brewers +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers play the last game of a three-game series. The Guardians can sweep the series with a win.

Cleveland has a 25-17 record overall and a 14-7 record at home. The Guardians have gone 16-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has an 8-16 record in road games and a 20-23 record overall. The Brewers have a 7-17 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Manzardo ranks second on the Guardians with 14 extra base hits (three doubles, two triples and nine home runs). Daniel Schneemann is 9 for 31 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 10 for 35 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .188 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Edward Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

