Guardians-Twins game suspended in fourth inning due to rain

The Cleveland Guardians-Minnesota game was suspended in the fourth inning after a second rain delay with the Twins leading 2-1
The scoreboard announces the suspension of a baseball game during the fourth inning between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The scoreboard announces the suspension of a baseball game during the fourth inning between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
51 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians-Minnesota game was suspended in the fourth inning Monday night after a second rain delay with the Twins leading 2-1.

The game will resume Tuesday night with the regularly scheduled game to follow 30 minutes after its completion.

The Guardians scored on an RBI double by Kyle Manzardo in the first inning against Twins starter Bailey Ober.

Ryan Jeffers singled off Guardians starter Logan Allen and scored on a base hit by Ty France as the Twins tied it in the bottom half.

Harrison Bader scored from first on a double by Willi Castro to put the Twins up a run in the second before lightning led to a one-hour delay. They finished the second and played a scoreless third before more rain led to the suspension.

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.29) was Tuesday's scheduled starter against Twins RHP Chris Paddock (2-3, 4.05).

Minnesota Twins shortstop Brooks Lee, left, and second baseman Willi Castro, right, wait in the rain for the fourth inning of baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro hits an RBI double against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of baseball game Monday, May 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Credit: AP

