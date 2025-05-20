Guardians-Twins postponed by more rain after suspension of series opener; doubleheaders scheduled

Now the Guardians and Twins will try again on Wednesday afternoon to finish the first game, which was halted by steady rain a second time on Monday with the Twins leading 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

The originally scheduled game for Wednesday will start a half-hour after conclusion of the suspended game. The originally scheduled game for Tuesday will be tacked on as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 20, adding a Saturday afternoon game to what will become a four-game series against the Guardians to finish the final homestand for the Twins this season.

The Twins were scheduled to send right-hander Chris Paddack (1-3, 4.76 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday, opposite Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.29 ERA). Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (4-2, 2.42 ERA) and Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee (3-4, 4.06 ERA) were the original probable starters for Wednesday.

