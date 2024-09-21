Guardians visit the Cardinals on 4-game road win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.49 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -117, Guardians -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 42-37 record in home games and a 77-77 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.07 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Cleveland is 90-65 overall and 42-37 on the road. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 33 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 68 RBI for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 8-for-42 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 62 RBI for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 9-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Guardians: 7-3, .238 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.