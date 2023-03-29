X

Guardians visit the Mariners for season opener

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians for the season opener

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -118, Guardians -101; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff averaged 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.8 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Cleveland had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.46 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Mariners: None listed.

Guardians: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

