Guardians visit the Mariners to open 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-0); Mariners: Emerson Hancock (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -114, Mariners -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to open a three-game series.

Seattle had an 88-74 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Mariners scored 4.7 runs per game in the 2023 season while allowing 4.1.

Cleveland had a 76-86 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Guardians averaged 8.5 hits per game last season and totaled 124 home runs.

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.