Guardians visit the Rangers on 7-game road win streak

Texas has a 65-85 record overall and a 32-43 record at home. The Rangers rank eighth in MLB play with 183 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Cleveland is 44-35 on the road and 84-67 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.53.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Guardians are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 31 doubles, five triples and 23 home runs while hitting .252 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 9-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 42 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 117 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 17-for-48 with a double, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 8-2, .263 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.