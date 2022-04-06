BreakingNews
JUST IN: Development fund applications point to 1,350 new local jobs
Guardians visit the Royals for season opener

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians in the season opener

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -124, Royals +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City went 74-88 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Royals slugged .396 with a .702 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA while averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

