Guardians visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

Detroit is 25-30 in home games and 43-67 overall. The Tigers are 32-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland is 56-52 overall and 27-30 on the road. The Guardians have a 47-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Tigers are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 10 home runs while slugging .356. Harold Castro is 11-for-33 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 36 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs while hitting .284 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 10-for-45 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .206 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.