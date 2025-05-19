Guardians visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (2-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -141, Guardians +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to open a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 26-21 record overall and a 15-6 record in home games. The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.20.

Cleveland has an 11-13 record on the road and a 25-21 record overall. The Guardians are 17-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has six doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 9 for 35 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .311 batting average, and has nine doubles, four home runs, 16 walks and 17 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 14 for 37 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 9-1, .260 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Byron Buxton: 7-Day IL (head), Willi Castro: day-to-day (knee), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Correa: 7-Day IL (concussion), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Guardians: Edward Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.