Guardians visit the White Sox on 4-game road win streak

Chicago has a 12-13 record overall and a 7-7 record in home games. The White Sox rank 10th in the AL with 21 total home runs, averaging 0.8 per game.

Cleveland is 6-4 at home and 13-13 overall. The Guardians have a 13-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has five doubles and three home runs while hitting .321 for the White Sox. Leury Garcia is 7-for-25 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .309 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 12-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 7-3, .270 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.