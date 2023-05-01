X

Guardians visit the Yankees to start 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians to open a three-game series

Cleveland Guardians (13-15, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (15-14, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 5.54 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -132, Guardians +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to open a three-game series.

New York is 15-14 overall and 9-7 in home games. The Yankees have gone 6-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland is 13-15 overall and 9-7 in road games. The Guardians have an 8-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo leads the Yankees with a .282 batting average, and has five doubles, five home runs, 10 walks and 13 RBI. Gleyber Torres is 9-for-38 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 13 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and three home runs). Josh Bell is 8-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .216 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jake Bauers: day-to-day (knee), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Judge: day-to-day (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

