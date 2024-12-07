Guerreiro and the Cleveland State Vikings host conference foe IU Indianapolis

BOTTOM LINE: Sara Guerreiro and Cleveland State host Faith Stinson and IU Indianapolis in Horizon play Saturday.

The Vikings are 3-0 in home games. Cleveland State scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Jaguars have gone 0-1 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis is eighth in the Horizon with 11.9 assists per game led by Azyah Newson-Cole averaging 2.1.

Cleveland State scores 78.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 79.0 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 35.0% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is scoring 21.4 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Vikings.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Jaguars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.