Guerreiro, Cleveland State Vikings to host Murray and the Robert Morris Colonials

BOTTOM LINE: Mya Murray and Robert Morris take on Sara Guerreiro and Cleveland State in Horizon action Saturday.

The Vikings have gone 10-2 in home games. Cleveland State is the Horizon leader with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Guerreiro averaging 7.9.

The Colonials have gone 8-9 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

Cleveland State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Robert Morris has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Colonials face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is averaging 19.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Vikings. Destiny Leo is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noa Givon is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Katelyn Chomko is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.