X

Gunfire exchange in gas station lot kills man, teenager

news | Updated 40 minutes ago
Police say a man and a 17-year-old youth were killed in an exchange of gunfire in Ohio’s capital city, and a third person was being sought

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man and a 17-year-old youth were killed in an exchange of gunfire in Ohio's capital city, and a third person was being sought, police said.

Columbus police said the gunfire happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a gas station.

Finesse Robinson, 20, and the unnamed 17-year-old were rushed to Grant Hospital, where both were pronounced dead minutes later, police said.

Police said a third person “who was also involved" fled the scene in a vehicle.

No arrests were immediately reported. Police asked anyone with information to call detectives.

___

This story has been corrected to note the age of the adult victim is 20 rather than 24.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.