Gunman kills 1, wounds another at General Motors plant in Ohio

Officers and firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. Thursday to a report of an active shooter at the DMAX plant, Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said.

Parish said the suspect “targeted” the two victims. One died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said. Other people were injured while the workplace was being evacuated, he said.