Gutierrez expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Miami

The Reds are 35-29 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Marlins have gone 21-43 away from home. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .328.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Luis Cessa earned his fourth victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Anthony Bender took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 81 RBIs and is batting .279.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 22 home runs and is slugging .473.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

